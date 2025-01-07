Markets
Lloyds Metals and Energy shines on potential gains from acquisition, capex
Summary
- Lloyds Metals is on a growth spurt, with plans to enhance iron ore production and venture into steel manufacturing. But delays in approval for mining expansion or project execution can hurt profit projections.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd’s shares have gained about 14% so far in 2025 in the backdrop of its quarterly update and announcement of employee stock options (Esops) for its 6,000 workers.
