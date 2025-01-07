Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Lloyds Metals and Energy shines on potential gains from acquisition, capex

Lloyds Metals and Energy shines on potential gains from acquisition, capex

Ashish Agrawal

  • Lloyds Metals is on a growth spurt, with plans to enhance iron ore production and venture into steel manufacturing. But delays in approval for mining expansion or project execution can hurt profit projections.

Lloyds is venturing into steel making by constructing a 3 mtpa plant. (Image: Pixabay)
Gift this article

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd’s shares have gained about 14% so far in 2025 in the backdrop of its quarterly update and announcement of employee stock options (Esops) for its 6,000 workers.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd’s shares have gained about 14% so far in 2025 in the backdrop of its quarterly update and announcement of employee stock options (Esops) for its 6,000 workers.

For the December quarter (Q3FY25), the company’s iron ore production is up 8% year-on-year, higher than the 3.5% growth clocked in half-year ended September (H1FY25). Volume growth, along with the price increase of 800-900 per tonne taken during the quarter, should boost profitability.

For the December quarter (Q3FY25), the company’s iron ore production is up 8% year-on-year, higher than the 3.5% growth clocked in half-year ended September (H1FY25). Volume growth, along with the price increase of 800-900 per tonne taken during the quarter, should boost profitability.

The issuance of Esops, worth over 1,400 crore at the current market price, carries significance given the disruption faced by the iron ore miner until some years ago due to its presence in the Maoist-affected region of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

Also Read: A capitalist hug for Maoists by Lloyd Metals and Energy

In December, Lloyds announced the acquisition of mining development operations (MDO) of Thriveni Earthmovers. A J.M. Financial Institutional Securities report estimates Thriveni’s MDO business could have an Ebitda potential of about 2,000 crore a year. The acquisition should also help Lloyds in faster ramp up of its mining capacity to 25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from current 10 mtpa. The company has sought regulatory approval for this and expects to get it by February.

Lloyds has increased its iron ore production by 3.6 times during FY22-24, which has helped its profitability. Ebitda growth stood at 37% in H1FY25. Also, the company is working on reducing its cost of operations, improving realization and forward integration.

This strategy includes construction of a beneficiation and pelletisation plant, to be completed in phases starting March. The management has indicated that this would generate a premium of $40-50 per tonne ( 3,400-4,300) against an additional processing cost of 800 per tonne. It has also completed an 85 km slurry pipeline which would lower the iron ore transportation cost by about 600 per tonne.

Also Read: Not cool enough: Bleeding Lloyd gives Havells a hard time

Lloyds is venturing into steel making by constructing a 3 mtpa plant, with the first phase expected to be completed by September 2026. An Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers report projects the company's Ebitda to grow at 65% CAGR during FY24-27.

Lloyds has guided for a capex of 3,500 crore in FY25, doubling to 7,000 crore in FY26. Its net cash position stood at about 2,000 crore as of September-end.

The stock has appreciated over 140% in the past one year amid strong profit growth and outlook. Valuation is stretched. The stock trades at an enterprise value of 10.6x FY26 estimated Ebitda, as per Bloomberg data. Delays in approval for mining expansion or project execution can further hurt profit projections.

Also Read: Bruised by rising imports, steelmakers pin New Year hopes on safeguard duty

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.