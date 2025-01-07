Lloyds Metals and Energy shines on potential gains from acquisition, capex

Also Read: A capitalist hug for Maoists by Lloyd Metals and Energy

In December, Lloyds announced the acquisition of mining development operations (MDO) of Thriveni Earthmovers. A J.M. Financial Institutional Securities report estimates Thriveni’s MDO business could have an Ebitda potential of about ₹2,000 crore a year. The acquisition should also help Lloyds in faster ramp up of its mining capacity to 25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from current 10 mtpa. The company has sought regulatory approval for this and expects to get it by February.