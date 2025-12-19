Tata Steel pact boosts Lloyds Metals, but will its copper mining bet pay off?
The company’s acquisition of Nexus Holdco FZCO, which has copper interests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will require a quick buildout in a difficult region with a volatile political environment.
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is in the thick of things. Apart from signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Ltd, the company acquired a 50% stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO, Dubai on 10 December. Nexus holds 80-90% stakes in several companies that have copper mining licences in an area spanning 100 square kilometres, and a copper processing plant in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Slated for a June closing, the Nexus acquisition involves a cash payment of $55 million (about ₹500 crore).