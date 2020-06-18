MUMBAI : Pidilite Industries Ltd’s revenue growth in Q4 slipped, reflecting the huge impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown on home improvement activities. While shares of Pidilite have held steady for most of 2020, the stock was down about 3% in in early deals as investors were surprised by the loss in revenues and the sharp fall in profitability.

The 5.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in revenue in Q4 was the first such negative growth in many quarters, unveiling the extent of severity of the lockdown on the company. In the previous two quarters, Pidilite reported low single-digit growth. Sales of the consumer bazaar and industrial divisions slid 6.1% and 3% y-o-y respectively.

The black-swan impact of the long lockdown seems to have taken a huge toll on the company. Substantial sales were lost during the last 10 days of March.

"As a result of the nationwide lockdown declared in Mar’20, standalone net sales in the last 10 days of the quarter (and the year), were ₹150 cr lower y-o-y. This is equivalent to 11% of Q4 FY19 net sales. Net sales growth for Q4 FY20 until 21st Mar’20 was 9.6%," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Intriguingly, Pidilite has not given out volume growth figures for the quarter. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimate volume growth to have contracted about 6.5%.

But even more interesting is that the company reported an increase in operating margins, which of course could be attributed to lower raw material prices. In this context, gross margin expansion was certainly encouraging, coming in about 510 basis points higher on year. That cushioned the overall operating margin despite higher employee and other expenses.

The Ebitda margin expanded from about 17% a year ago to 19.5% in Q4 FY20. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. But even this fell way short of analysts' estimates. In fact, analysts were expecting Q4 consolidated margins at about 22%.

The scrip could be subdued for some time. Labour shortage, given that millions of migrant workers have retuned to their homes in villages and small towns, and fear of the disease mean that demand for company’s products could be muted as households postpone interior fittings and decorations, among other activities. Commentary for the next few quarters is crucial to see the impact of labour migration.

Sales growth for this year is expected to be negative, though profits are likely to hold at FY20 levels if demand picks up in the the latter half. Nevertheless, some of the lofty price-earnings multiple of about 60 times earnings is at risk as investors may price in lack of growth.

