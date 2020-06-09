Lockdown blues: Multiplexes may have to wait long to see a happy ending

While the first half of the year is likely to see negligible revenues, depending on when the lockdown is reopened, the second half of FY21 is also like to face hurdles. “Some categories of viewers are unlikely to flock to movie theatres immediately because the air-conditioned theatres are closed, leading to huge risk. Two, because this is a discretionary expense people will take time to patronise theatres. Besides, substitutes are many in other the top and other internet platforms," said an analyst at a brokerage house on condition of anonymity.