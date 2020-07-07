Lockdown gets banks a deposit surge but pace may slow

Moreover, as the outlook on employment and wages are uncertain, withdrawal of savings amid the pandemic could also check deposit growth. A sign of this was already visible in the drop in share of current account and savings account (CASA) in total deposits of some banks. HDFC Bank reported a sequential fall of 2.02 percentage points in its CASA ratio. IndusInd Bank too witnessed a fall. Current account balances have fallen between 1 April and 19 June, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).