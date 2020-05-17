Lockdown intermission is getting too complicated for multiplexes

Note that multiplexes are one of the worst affected sectors in covid-19 times. Audiences are expected to postpone watching movies in the theatres due to the fear of contracting the virus even after the government lifts the lockdown. This would prove to be a sort of double whammy. In the lockdown, the ‘force majeure’ clause offers relief on some fixed costs for these companies, such as rent. When the lockdown lifts, costs will rise and some analysts are worried that revenues may not compensate for some time to come.