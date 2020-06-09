Lockdown locks out multiplexes, all hopes on the second-half show

Before they announced March quarter results, shares of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd had risen 56% and 71% respectively from their lows in mid-May. The Q4 results announcement has brought some form of reality check, with the two stocks sliding 7% and 10% respectively on Tuesday.

Revenues of PVR and Inox dropped 23% and 22% respectively last quarter, owing to social distancing rules and lockdowns during the month of March. And with revenues drying up in March, profit margins took a severe beating. In fact if Q4 margins are any indication, the outlook for profits looks bleak, even assuming operations resume in the September quarter.

For PVR, adjusted Ebitda margins during the March quarter dropped to 9% compared to 20% in the December quarter. Inox’s margins also saw a compression in margins from 21% in Q3 to 11% in Q4. Of course, these companies have cut costs since then, and the Q4 numbers were also impacted because of write-off of perishable inventory.

But with occupancy rates expected to be far lower even when operations resume, profits can be expected to be under pressure this year. “Earlier multiplexes were likely to open in mid-June, but that is now pushed to August. F&B and advertising will get impacted. Big releases won’t happen until big cities come under control. Looking things right now, normal occupancy won’t happen November-December. Dates are only getting pushed. The larger films won’t get released until the major circuits of Mumbai and Delhi see some kind of plateauing of cases," said Karan Taurani, analyst, Elara Capital

Since the last week of March, multiplexes have been trying hard to reduce costs, some even invoking due to the mandatory shutdown the ‘force majeure’ clause regarding lease rentals. One worry is that mall developers may also contend this, with the result that savings on rentals may not be as much in the coming quarters.

Another recent worry for multiplexes is whether producers will release films directly to over the top platforms. But multiplex managements are confident that over 90% of the films released will take the theatrical route, rather than go through digital platforms.

Analysts of course say that the first half is likely to see negligible revenues, depending on when the lockdown is reopened. But in general occupancies could dip due to social distancing norms. In addition, analysts expect in-house advertising to shrink in the second half, which would lead to multiplexes’ revenues contracting further. In this backdrop, any revival in the multiplex stocks will depend on how soon the pandemic is contained, and whether occupancies at the silver screen return soon enough.

