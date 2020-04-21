Covid-19 has spoilt chances of a summer bonanza for domestic air conditioner (AC) manufacturers. The firms had to first grapple with the supply chain disruption in China and costlier imported parts due to a depreciating rupee. Now, the bigger blow of the lockdown has dimmed hopes of even a sales gain in the June quarter.

Typically, the first quarter is the peak season for the industry and accounts for about half of AC manufacturers’ annual sales. Even if the lockdown is lifted on 3 May, consumers are likely to take time to return to sales outlets.

“Our analysis suggests secondary sales (retail) may be down 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q1FY21 and another 10% y-o-y in the September quarter (Q2FY21)," said a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. It would be a harder blow for manufacturers as dealers reduce offtake to trim inventory.

Seasonal break-up

Further, the lockdown may not be lifted across the country at the same time. Hence, there is uncertainty on when parts supply, transport and retail financing will normalize.

HDFC Securities Ltd in a recent report said: “May-June can see healthy demand (if no further extension of lockdown), still it will not be able to cover up the revenue losses of April. Production shutdown will also impact availability of many brands and supply will be slow in May."

To be sure, firms with strong brands will recoup faster and are likely to gain market share. That said, the rush to sell stocks before the monsoon begins might see hefty discounts by manufacturers and dealers. This, along with the impact of rupee depreciation on imported parts, will dent FY21 profit margins. Analysts expect FY21 operating margin for the industry to dip by 100-150 basis points from FY20 levels. The magnitude of the impact will depend on the time taken for sales to recover.

For now, brokerage firms have pencilled in a sharp double-digit drop in Q4 FY20 net profit of firms such as Blue Star Ltd and Voltas Ltd. Stocks, too, are down 11-30% from the January levels, when the virus outbreak was known. In spite of the drop, shares of Blue Star and Voltas trade at about 30 times one-year forward price-earnings multiples. This caps upsides given that analysts have forecast an earnings drop in FY21.