NEW DELHI : As anticipated, automobile sales volumes reported by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for May showed the impact of covid-led lockdowns. Restrictions imposed in various states have taken a toll and delayed the recovery in demand for commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers (2W), where optimism had been building. The strong sales momentum for passenger vehicles (PV), and tractors, among others, too, was impacted.

The positive was that export volumes in the 2W segment continued to be strong, benefiting exporters. Bajaj Auto Ltd, and TVS Motors Ltd, among others, performed fairly better led by exports and suffered less from the lockdowns. Even tractor volumes have surprised positively.

Tractor sales for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Escorts Ltd were down 1% and 2.6% respectively month-on-month (m-o-m). Year-to-date sales till May, however, for M&M and Escorts still continued to grow 78-83% year-on-year. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said M&M and Escorts mentioned that the spread of covid in rural areas has impacted tractors, but demand has started to normalize.

“Export volumes of 2W segment remained strong, and domestic volumes of the tractor segment came in better than our expectations led by the strong recovery in the last few days of May," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

In the 2W segment, volumes of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, and Royal Enfield were down by 49-51% on an m-o-m basis in May 2021. Comparatively, Bajaj Auto, and TVS motors saw a lower 31-32% decline m-o-m.

PV sales, which had seen strong traction, too, got impacted. PV wholesales were affected in May owing to a combination of localized lockdowns, supply-chain constraints, and unavailability of industrial oxygen, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's volumes were down 71% m-o-m, while M&M volumes (utility vehicles, including pickups) reported a 50% m-o-m decline as the brokerage data. Even Tata Motors Ltd, seeing a smart pickup in PV sales, however, saw a 40% m-o-m decline.

Analysts, nevertheless, remain positive on outlook. Those at Kotak Institutional Equities expect a sharp recovery in the domestic PV segment, given a strong order book and lower channel inventory.

Commercial vehicles (CV) sales, which were seeing some recovery, too, felt the heat, and recovery now stands delayed. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said, “We estimate that truck wholesales in May 2021 were 75-80% below 2019; down 55% m-o-m. Ashok Leyland has said its plants will be operational only for 5-10 days in June owing to subdued demand amid lockdowns.

Tata Motors reported 35% m-o-m decline its domestic CV sales volumes (32% m-o-m including exports).

Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd, however, remain optimistic. Though auto demand has weakened amid the covid spike and metal price rally has impacted margin outlook for OEMs, analysts at Jefferies said, “We see rays of hope on both fronts. Indian covid cases are 55% below peak, with the earlier-hit states even lower. Web activity suggests interest in PVs bottomed above 2020 lows and is inflecting again. Chinese steel prices are down 15% from mid-May peaks, indicating metal cost pressures might peak out soon."

