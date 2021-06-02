Lockdowns hurt May auto volumes, but 2-wheeler exports, tractor sales give hope

Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd, however, remain optimistic. Though auto demand has weakened amid the covid spike and metal price rally has impacted margin outlook for OEMs, analysts at Jefferies said, “We see rays of hope on both fronts. Indian covid cases are 55% below peak, with the earlier-hit states even lower. Web activity suggests interest in PVs bottomed above 2020 lows and is inflecting again. Chinese steel prices are down 15% from mid-May peaks, indicating metal cost pressures might peak out soon."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}