Lodha Developers pre-sales dull, but business development activity remains solid
Lodha Developers' shares are down around 3% so far in 2025, versus Nifty Realty index’s 8% drop. The stock’s performance can revive meaningfully on pre-sales picking up from hereon and timely new launches
Realty company Lodha Developers Ltd’s latest business update didn’t excite the Street. Pre-sales or bookings rose 10% year-on-year to ₹4,450 crore in Q1FY26. This growth rate is lower than its full-year growth guidance of 20%. Thus, the stock fell 1.5% on Tuesday.