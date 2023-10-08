Lodha zips towards FY24 pre-sales goal
The pipeline for the second half of FY24 is strong, with launches slated at seven new locations. The management hopes to benefit from the festive season cheer and is confident of meeting its full-year pre-sales guidance.
When FY24 began, Macrotech Developers Ltd’s (Lodha) guidance of ₹14,500 crore bookings for the year may have seemed like a tall order. The base was large—Lodha had exited FY23 with pre-sales or bookings of ₹12,064 crore— surpassing its guidance. Plus, home loans have become pricier now.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started