Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Lodha Developers faces execution test as second half turns crucial for sales target

Lodha Developers faces execution test as second half turns crucial for sales target

Manvi Agarwal

In this calendar year so far, the Lodha stock has declined 19%, a tad higher than the 16% decline in the Nifty Realty index. A stronger second half could help bridge the gap between Lodha’s guidance and market expectations.

Lodha has retained its FY26 pre-sales target of 21,000 crore. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Gift this article

The first half of FY26 was modest for realty company Lodha Developers Ltd, with pre-sales or bookings up 8% year-on-year to 9,020 crore. Limited launches resulted in pre-sales rising 7% year-on-year to 4,570 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

The first half of FY26 was modest for realty company Lodha Developers Ltd, with pre-sales or bookings up 8% year-on-year to 9,020 crore. Limited launches resulted in pre-sales rising 7% year-on-year to 4,570 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

A high base from last year, due to one-off land sales and seasonally weak demand during the monsoon and “shradh" (inauspicious period for Hindus), also played spoilsport, according to a Nomura Global Markets Research report dated 7 October. While Q2FY26 pre-sales were in line with some analysts’ estimates, the rate of growth was lower than its full-year guidance of a 20% year-on-year increase.

A high base from last year, due to one-off land sales and seasonally weak demand during the monsoon and “shradh" (inauspicious period for Hindus), also played spoilsport, according to a Nomura Global Markets Research report dated 7 October. While Q2FY26 pre-sales were in line with some analysts’ estimates, the rate of growth was lower than its full-year guidance of a 20% year-on-year increase.

Lodha has retained its FY26 pre-sales target of 21,000 crore and has so far achieved 43% of this guidance. For the remainder of the year, it must now clock more than 12,000 crore pre-sales to meet its goal, and that would hinge on new launches.

After the Supreme Court lifted its hold on environmental clearances in August, Lodha has lined up significant launches in second half of FY26, the management said in its pre-quarter update.

Also Read | Centre to fast-track environment clearance for new businesses

But a delayed ramp-up could make it harder to achieve the full-year target, especially with premium housing demand turning selective in its key markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

According to Nuvama Research, with the MMR market having entered the mid-cycle stage (due to a sharp rise in supply) and the Pune market showing signs of fatigue, Lodha will need to register significant market share gains, given that system-level pre-sales growth has started to taper off.

Meanwhile, collections in Q2FY26 improved 13% year-on-year to 3,480 crore and are expected to pick up meaningfully in the second half of the year as new launches gather pace.

Also Read | Anand Rathi Group family buys flat in Lodha's Worli project for 131.7 crore

On the business development front, Lodha added one project in the MMR during Q2, with a gross development value or revenue potential of 2,300 crore, bringing the total additions for the first half to 25,000 crore. This meets its full-year business development goal ahead of schedule, providing visibility for future launches.

On the flipside, net debt rose to 5,370 crore from 5,080 crore due to robust business development and continued spending on approvals of ongoing projects. However, the crucial net debt-to-equity ratio was at a comfortable level, below 0.5x.

Meanwhile, in this calendar year so far, the Lodha stock has declined 19%, a tad higher than the 16% decline in the Nifty Realty index. A stronger second half could help bridge the gap between Lodha’s guidance and market expectations.

Also Read | Tesla leases space in Mumbai's Lodha Logistics Park, expanding India footprint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manvi Agarwal

Manvi Agarwal has been tracking the stock markets for about two decades now. During this period, for about 8 years, she was a financial analyst at a value-style fund managing money for international investors. Presently, she is devoting her time to writing on potentially ignored, and/or misunderstood investment opportunities in the Indian stock markets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.