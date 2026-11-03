Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Lodha Developers' return of launch momentum excites investors

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read3 Nov 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Property prices have appreciated 4% so far in FY27. Lodha expects 6% price growth, compared with cost inflation of around 4%.
Property prices have appreciated 4% so far in FY27. Lodha expects 6% price growth, compared with cost inflation of around 4%.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Lodha is lining up launches worth 19,070 crore in H2FY27, a sharp step-up from H1, as Bengaluru and NCR expand its growth drivers. Execution and demand will be key.

Gift this article

Lodha Developers' stock rose over 6% on Tuesday, reacting to the management's upbeat commentary after its September quarter (Q2FY27) results. Lodha is bracing for a fast-paced H2FY27, backed by launches with a revenue potential of 19,070 crore (11.1 msf, 17 projects). This is a marked improvement from launches worth 4,080 crore in H1. The new launches are spread across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune and National Capital Region (NCR).

Lodha Developers' stock rose over 6% on Tuesday, reacting to the management's upbeat commentary after its September quarter (Q2FY27) results. Lodha is bracing for a fast-paced H2FY27, backed by launches with a revenue potential of 19,070 crore (11.1 msf, 17 projects). This is a marked improvement from launches worth 4,080 crore in H1. The new launches are spread across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune and National Capital Region (NCR).

Q2FY27 pre-sales rose 10% year-on-year to 5,037 crore, with Bengaluru fetching 1,860 crore, a key highlight. Collections were flat at 3,450 crore. Typically, one-third of quarterly pre-sales come from new launches and two-thirds from sales in existing projects. This time, the contribution from new launches was lower than one-third, but Lodha sees that improving in H2.

Launch momentum

Lodha is aiming for six operating projects in Bengaluru and eyes pre-sales of 3,000 crore from the city in FY27. Its foray into NCR through two joint development agreement (JDA) projects in Gurugram is seeing an encouraging initial response.

Also Read | Lodha Developers makes NCR debut with ₹1,700 crore office project

The Mumbai Airoli-Palava connector should be operational in Q3, aiding demand traction at the Palava township. Lodha's FY27 pre-sales target is 24,000 crore, while it clocked 9,670 crore in H1. JM Financial Institutional Securities is pencilling in H2 pre-sales of around 14,300 crore.

On a like-to-like basis, so far in FY27, the Lodha portfolio has seen price appreciation of 4%. Going ahead, it anticipates 6% price growth against cost inflation of around 4%, thus aiding margins. Further, Lodha aims to scale up annual annuity income to 3,000 crore by FY32 (including 2,000 crore from data centres), from 300 crore in FY26. Rental income from the data centre build-to-suit projects would begin contributing from FY29, adding a recurring earnings stream for the company.

Risks remain

Geographical diversification and a growing annuity portfolio are positives, but risks linger. Rising interest rates and dearer home loans have moderately affected sales in the 1 crore-5 crore segment, but the luxury segment remains stable, the management said. The West Asia war is a modest drag, as NRI Gulf demand accounts for roughly 4-5% of Lodha's sales. However, Nuvama Research cautions that falling volumes in the MMR and affordability concerns in Gurugram pose challenges to Lodha.

So far in CY26, the Lodha stock is down around 1%, versus a 6% fall in the Nifty Realty index. Pre-sales velocity and monetisation of Palava land would decide the stock's future course.

Also Read | Investor demand for branded plots is strong: Abhinandan Lodha
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketLodha Developers' return of launch momentum excites investors

Lodha Developers' return of launch momentum excites investors

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read3 Nov 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Property prices have appreciated 4% so far in FY27. Lodha expects 6% price growth, compared with cost inflation of around 4%.
Property prices have appreciated 4% so far in FY27. Lodha expects 6% price growth, compared with cost inflation of around 4%.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Lodha is lining up launches worth 19,070 crore in H2FY27, a sharp step-up from H1, as Bengaluru and NCR expand its growth drivers. Execution and demand will be key.

Gift this article

Lodha Developers' stock rose over 6% on Tuesday, reacting to the management's upbeat commentary after its September quarter (Q2FY27) results. Lodha is bracing for a fast-paced H2FY27, backed by launches with a revenue potential of 19,070 crore (11.1 msf, 17 projects). This is a marked improvement from launches worth 4,080 crore in H1. The new launches are spread across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune and National Capital Region (NCR).

Lodha Developers' stock rose over 6% on Tuesday, reacting to the management's upbeat commentary after its September quarter (Q2FY27) results. Lodha is bracing for a fast-paced H2FY27, backed by launches with a revenue potential of 19,070 crore (11.1 msf, 17 projects). This is a marked improvement from launches worth 4,080 crore in H1. The new launches are spread across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune and National Capital Region (NCR).

Q2FY27 pre-sales rose 10% year-on-year to 5,037 crore, with Bengaluru fetching 1,860 crore, a key highlight. Collections were flat at 3,450 crore. Typically, one-third of quarterly pre-sales come from new launches and two-thirds from sales in existing projects. This time, the contribution from new launches was lower than one-third, but Lodha sees that improving in H2.

Launch momentum

Lodha is aiming for six operating projects in Bengaluru and eyes pre-sales of 3,000 crore from the city in FY27. Its foray into NCR through two joint development agreement (JDA) projects in Gurugram is seeing an encouraging initial response.

Also Read | Lodha Developers makes NCR debut with ₹1,700 crore office project

The Mumbai Airoli-Palava connector should be operational in Q3, aiding demand traction at the Palava township. Lodha's FY27 pre-sales target is 24,000 crore, while it clocked 9,670 crore in H1. JM Financial Institutional Securities is pencilling in H2 pre-sales of around 14,300 crore.

On a like-to-like basis, so far in FY27, the Lodha portfolio has seen price appreciation of 4%. Going ahead, it anticipates 6% price growth against cost inflation of around 4%, thus aiding margins. Further, Lodha aims to scale up annual annuity income to 3,000 crore by FY32 (including 2,000 crore from data centres), from 300 crore in FY26. Rental income from the data centre build-to-suit projects would begin contributing from FY29, adding a recurring earnings stream for the company.

Risks remain

Geographical diversification and a growing annuity portfolio are positives, but risks linger. Rising interest rates and dearer home loans have moderately affected sales in the 1 crore-5 crore segment, but the luxury segment remains stable, the management said. The West Asia war is a modest drag, as NRI Gulf demand accounts for roughly 4-5% of Lodha's sales. However, Nuvama Research cautions that falling volumes in the MMR and affordability concerns in Gurugram pose challenges to Lodha.

So far in CY26, the Lodha stock is down around 1%, versus a 6% fall in the Nifty Realty index. Pre-sales velocity and monetisation of Palava land would decide the stock's future course.

Also Read | Investor demand for branded plots is strong: Abhinandan Lodha
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketLodha Developers' return of launch momentum excites investors
Read Next Story