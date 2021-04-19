Lodha Developers stock shows resilience with backing from foreign investors

The company plans to use Rs1,500 crore from the IPO proceeds to pare debt. However, analysts say, given its highly leveraged balance sheet, this may not move the needle on the company's debt situation. They feel the company would have to go for another round of fundraising. The company's gross debt stands at Rs18,662 crore, excluding debt worth 402 million pounds (Rs4,086 crore) sitting on the books of its two London projects. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd pointed out in a note to clients that Macrotech’s net debt to equity ratio of 3.8 times is the highest among its coverage of real estate stocks.