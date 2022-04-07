Lodha investors cheers robust Q4FY22 pre-sales, debt reduction

Sharing the optimism, analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said, Lodha has added new projects having total saleable area of 8.8 million square feet in 9MFY22, majority of which are slated for FY23 launch. "Considering the strong launch pipeline and momentum in sustenance sales, we estimate sales bookings of Rs11,010 crore in FY23E and Rs11,900 crore in FY24E," added the report.