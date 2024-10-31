Lodha strives to balance pace of project additions and debt uptick
Summary
- Lodha’s aggressive project expansion into new markets like Bengaluru and premium offerings in Palava signal growth ambitions. However, sequential rise in debt is a sentiment dampener, highlighting the need for careful pacing to sustain momentum.
Macrotech Developers Ltd, formerly Lodha Ltd, aggressively pursued business development activities in H1FY25, adding four new projects—two in Pune and two in Bengaluru—with an aggregate gross development value (GDV) of around ₹5,500 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY25). This brings the real estate major’s H1FY25 business development to seven projects, totalling ₹16,600 crore in GDV, or about 80% of its FY25 guidance for new project additions.