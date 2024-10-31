Lodha strives to balance pace of project additions and debt uptick

Shares of the company have gained 15% so far in 2024, underperforming the Nifty Realty index. The second half of the financial year tends to be stronger than the first half, so some catch-up in stock performance can be expected based on the pre-sales trajectory. However, that would be easier said than done this time around. With a high base, achieving a 20% compound annual growth rate beyond FY25 could be challenging, cautioned an Antique Stock Broking report dated 29 October.