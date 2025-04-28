Why Macrotech is upbeat about its prospects even as India's realty market braces for a slowdown
SummaryMacrotech Developers (Lodha) is poised for a remarkable surge in pre-sales this financial year, thanks to its strategic expansions in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.
Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha) expects its pre-sales or bookings to surge to Rs21,000 crore this financial year from Rs17,600 crore in 2024-25, driven by its key Mumbai Metropolitan Region market as well as its new geographies of Bengaluru and Pune.