Lodha braces for strong Q4 launches amid more supply by peers
Lodha Developer's land-related capital expenditure is likely to moderate as it now has a substantial project pipeline for the next five years.
Lodha Developers Ltd put up a solid show in the December quarter (Q3FY26) with best-ever quarterly pre-sales or bookings of ₹5,620 crore, up over 20% sequentially and year-on-year. Pre-sales were primarily driven by a project launch in South Mumbai. While launches picked up versus H1FY26, they were focused on select micro markets.