Lodha braces for strong Q4 launches amid more supply by peers

Meanwhile, Palava City in Dombivli is seen as one of the key growth and re-rating drivers for Lodha, where it has a land bank of 600 million square feet. Among the positive developments for its Palava land parcel, the likely opening of the Mulund-Airoli-Palava Freeway in Q4FY26, should improve connectivity, aiding sales of its residential projects there. Lodha has also signed two memoranda of understanding with the Government of Maharashtra to invest and facilitate investment in its Data Centre Parks at Palava.