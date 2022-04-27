Lodha reports robust Q4 performance; pace of debt cut key

Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha) reported robust performance in the March quarter of fiscal year 2022. Among the key highlights were its India pre-sales at ₹3,456 crores, up 37% year-on-year (y-o-y) and a record high seen in a quarter. Collections grew 36% in the March quarter compared to the same quarter last year. For FY22, pre-sales at ₹9,024 crores, rose more than 50% y-o-y and was in line with its guidance.

