Lodha reports robust sales in Q3, stock up around 2%

Investors should note that property sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been robust in recent months backed by lower interest rates, improved affordability and stable real estate prices. According to the latest report published by property consultant firm Knight Frank India, the Mumbai residential market contributed 30% of launches and 27% of sales volume on an all- India level during 2021. The launches noted a surge of 27% YoY during H22021, 64% of these were in Q4 2021, said the Knight Frank report.