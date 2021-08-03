Real estate company Macrotech Developers, which operates under the ‘Lodha’ brand, reported muted operating performance in the June quarter. On a sequential basis, its revenue of Rs1600 crore and profit after tax at Rs160 crore declined 37% and 48%, respectively. Ebitda at Rs370 crore nearly halved in Q1FY22 compared to the previous quarter.

Still, the stock rose nearly 2% on Tuesday and hit a new 52-week high of Rs944 on the NSE.

In a post-earnings conference call, the company's management said that it is confident of achieving pre-sales target of Rs8,000 crore in FY22 in the residential segment despite disruption in 1QFY22.

Lodha reported pre-sales of Rs960 crore in the June quarter, this includes sales of Rs140 crore from land bank. While April and May had very limited pre-sales on account of the second wave of Covid-19, June 2021 pre-sales remained encouraging at ₹650crore. Affordable and mid-income segments accounted for 53% pre-sales in 1QFY22, the company said. According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd, the exit run-rate of Rs650 sales in June 2021 is a testament to strong residential demand.

The company has a launch pipeline of around 4 million square feet in FY22 and accelerated business development plans of at least two deals per quarter, the management said.

For its industrials parks division, the company has guided for land monetization plans to the tune of Rs1,000 crore driven by strong underlying demand from segments like data centres, logistics warehousing and e-commerce.

Further, the company's management said that it aims to pare debt to below Rs10,000 crore from 12,400 currently coupled with reduced cost of debt from 11.6% to below 10%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.