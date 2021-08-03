Lodha stock at new 52-week high on robust sales and positive outlook

Lodha reported pre-sales of Rs960 crore in the June quarter, this includes sales of Rs140 crore from land bank. While April and May had very limited pre-sales on account of the second wave of Covid-19, June 2021 pre-sales remained encouraging at ₹650crore. Affordable and mid-income segments accounted for 53% pre-sales in 1QFY22, the company said. According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd, the exit run-rate of Rs650 sales in June 2021 is a testament to strong residential demand.

