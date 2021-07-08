Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Lodha stock up 4% as investors cheer futher reduction in net debt

Lodha stock up 4% as investors cheer futher reduction in net debt

Premium
Lodha clocked pre-sales of Rs957 crore in Q1FY22, down 62% sequentially. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 11:47 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • It should be noted that from its pre-IPO India business debt of Rs16,100 crore, Lodha's management has guided for more than Rs10,000 crore debt cut by March 2022 and it aims to be net zero in another three years

Shares of recently listed real estate company Macrotech Developers Ltd, also known as Lodha Group, rose 4% on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday following its operational update for the June quarter of fiscal 2022 (Q1FY22). The company clocked pre-sales of Rs957 crore in Q1FY22, down 62% sequentially. However, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, pre-sales were up 88%. Similarly, given the impact of pandemic, customer collections at Rs1,714 crore in the June quarter fell 18% sequentially, but rose 346% y-o-y, helped by a favourable base.

Analysts say June quarter sales performance of most listed companies is likely to be subdued in the backdrop of the second wave of the covid. So, the Street is likely to focus on other parameters such as strength of the balance sheet and market share gains from consolidation.

Lodha said it reduced its consolidated net debt by Rs3,600 crore during the quarter. In January-March, its net debt fell Rs544 crore and in the same quarter last year, net debt reduced by Rs71 crore.

It should be noted that from its pre-IPO India business debt of Rs16,100 crore, the company's management has guided for more than Rs10,000 crore debt cut by March 2022 and it aims to be net zero in another three years. The management expects inflows from the IPO, pay down of promoter advance and ready inventory sale to aid this debt reduction. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd project the company's net debt to decline 70% and profits to rise four times over FY21-FY24.

Last week, the developer said the promoters of the company have repaid Rs1,596 crore owed by them to the company.

Meanwhile, the company said it has entered into joint development agreements with two new projects totaling 1.5 million sq ft of saleable area.

