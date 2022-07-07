Lodha's stellar pre-sales momentum continues; futher debt reduction key

On a sequential basis, Lodha's sales booking in Q1FY23 declined 19%. Even so, it was the best ever sales booking for any April-June quarter for the company. "This healthy performance came despite Q1 being seasonably weak due to the vacation period and onset of monsoon, and in spite of the stamp duty increasing by 1% w.e.f. April 1, 2022," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd.