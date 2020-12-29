Long road to recovery for CV sales but stocks have their noses far ahead

MUMBAI: With commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the red this year, it’s been a bit of a surprise that stocks of the likes of Ashok Leyland Ltd have been on a high. Sales volumes of heavy trucks are expected to hit a 12-year low in FY2021 due to a contraction in the economy. But shares of Ashok Leyland have jumped 10% higher than its pre-covid levels. It seems investors are pricing in earnings recovery of the next two years.

Of course, some of the good cheer is due to a revival lately. Freight rates are showing signs of accelerating. Capacity utilisation of fleet owners seems to be rising. Demand from agriculture, autos, textile, and chemical sector are on the rise, while analysts note that oil marketing companies are renewing contracts with BS6 vehicle suppliers.

"Overall, the freight market has recovered faster than expected and freight rates are now at pre-covid levels," noted analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks in a client note.

This has also led the Street to expect replacement demand kicking-in next year. Fleet owners have been postponing purchases for over two years now due to lower operating profits.

"We expect a sharp recovery in economic activity, fleet operators have turned profitable as of November 2020 led by increase in truck utilisation rates, partly offset by sharp increase in fuel prices. At over 70% utilisation levels, we expect truck replacement demand to remain buoyant, which augurs well for the domestic truck industry," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

Financing of trucks is also likely to improve, given that interest rates are quite low, and could spur fleet owners to upgrade. “CV financing demand hit the growth late in July 20. It has been stronger for small-commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles with some traction also seen in medium-heavy-CV financing since October 20," said analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks in a client note.

However, one factor to watch for is the upcoming dedicated freight corridor. This could see some of the road freight traffic shift to railways. Analysts at Kotak expect road freight growth to be around 3% in the next five years.

Another downside is rising commodity prices such as steel. “Commodity prices could partially offset the recovery in volumes in the coming quarters," said Abhishek Jain, analyst, Dolat Capital Markets.

Manufacturers may not be able to easily pass on rising costs as prices of BS-VI vehicles are higher due to nascent economic recovery.

But even factoring in a pick-up in volumes in FY22, stock valuations of commercial vehicle firms appear quite rich. Ashok Leyland quotes at a price-earnings multiple of 31 times FY22 earnings, while Tata Motors Ltd at 15 times.

