Long road to recovery for CV sales but stocks have their noses far ahead

MUMBAI: With commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the red this year, it’s been a bit of a surprise that stocks of the likes of Ashok Leyland Ltd have been on a high. Sales volumes of heavy trucks are expected to hit a 12-year low in FY2021 due to a contraction in the economy. But shares of Ashok Leyland have jumped 10% higher than its pre-covid levels. It seems investors are pricing in earnings recovery of the next two years.