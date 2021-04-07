Look no further than the exchange rate to judge RBI’s inflation success

What’s more is that in all probability advanced economies would be the first to unwind their ultra-loose monetary policies. Once the US Federal Reserve signals unwinding, volatile capital outflows are inevitable from emerging economies such as India. “Another possible monetary policy headache that may lie ahead is the possibility of having to respond to capital outflows arising out of a possible strong US recovery, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates in the US that the IMF has highlighted in the World Economic Outlook of April 2021. Were that to occur, the RBI might well be placed in the unenviable position of having to cope with the 'impossible trinity', of balancing a second set of conflicting objectives, with domestic policy requirements and external policy requirements pulling in opposite directions," said Alok Sheel, professor in macroeconomics at Indian Council for Research in International Economic Relations. The risks to inflation have only increased and it won’t be long before markets begin to realise it.