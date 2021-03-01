Look who is watching price-to-book ratio of banks

MUMBAI: Are India’s banks healthier than before? Chances are that the answer to this will take us to a host of ratios that banks' balance sheets throw at us. After all, to test the stress on banks there is no better way to see how much capital they have and how much problem loans they hold.

While these ratios do reflect the health of bank balance sheets and are often involved in finding out the value of a bank, there is no better measure than real time market valuation to know how strong or weak lenders are. This is what a study by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff shows. Particularly, the study shows that price-to-book ratio (PBR) of banks are an important indicator of the value of a lender on a real time basis. So much so that the ratio can be a valuable input in policymaking.

The PBR indicates the market value of a bank relative to its book value. It captures not just the balance sheet metrics but also other intangibles such as efficiency of banks, their franchise value and regulatory costs. In other words, driven by intangibles, "the market value of banks over and above their book value may have more to do with their performance as perceived by economic agents based on their efficacy in fund utilisation, asset-liability management and resolution prospects, among others," the study said.

It is easy to find examples for this. Take the case of public sector banks. Lenders owned by the government saw their PBR drop below 1 after the asset quality review (AQR) of the RBI in FY17. The AQR found hidden pile of troubled assets in private sector lenders too, but their PBR has been superior to that of public sector lenders. One of the reasons could be that investors view private sector lenders as being more efficient and nimble than their public sector peers. Further, given their ownership, public sector lenders are also viewed as more vulnerable to policy changes.

"Additionally, PBR can be construed as reflecting the standards of accounting and financial reporting practices in banks," the study said.

Interestingly, the level of capital that a bank has does not seem to influence the PBR, the study found. This is because the RBI requires banks to maintain a minimum level of capital. As long as banks maintain this minimum level, the market perception is similar for all lenders. This brings us back to the period when public sector banks’ PBR dropped below 1 even though select private sector banks too had large bad loan accretion post AQR. The reason is the different levels of capital. Public sector lenders saw far higher erosion of capital and some dropped below the required regulatory minimum.

Finally, the PBR ratio has a strong correlation with credit-to-gross domestic product (GDP) and output gap, the study found. That means it captures the cyclical ups and downs well in advance. It is clear that not only investors but the RBI too is watching the price-to-book ratio to see how the lenders it regulates are performing.

