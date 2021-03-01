Look who is watching price-to-book ratio of banks

It is easy to find examples for this. Take the case of public sector banks. Lenders owned by the government saw their PBR drop below 1 after the asset quality review (AQR) of the RBI in FY17. The AQR found hidden pile of troubled assets in private sector lenders too, but their PBR has been superior to that of public sector lenders. One of the reasons could be that investors view private sector lenders as being more efficient and nimble than their public sector peers. Further, given their ownership, public sector lenders are also viewed as more vulnerable to policy changes.