Loose monetary policies may result in instability, says IMF

Central banks from the US to Japan have kept policies ultra-loose, pumping in liquidity in the years before the pandemic struck. The liquidity has found its way into markets and signs of asset price inflation are visible across markets. The fund pointed out that leverage on corporate balance sheets and households had increased to all-time high levels before the pandemic. While a part of this increase can be explained through the loss of output, some of it is mainly due to the liquidity glut that accommodative central banks have created. Leverage on corporate balance sheets has increased further after the pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}