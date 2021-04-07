Low and stable gas prices result in huge gains for IGL, MGL

Among the CGD operators, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) are the biggest beneficiaries of lower domestic gas prices as they are more dependent on domestic gas, point out analysts. Gujarat Gas, on the other hand, uses more imported gas. However, Gujarat Gas has a greater share of industrial users. Hence, if spot gas prices sustain, the company can negotiate pricing with consumers. Further, industrial demand is seeing a strong surge and there is scope for expanding supplies to more clusters in Gujarat.