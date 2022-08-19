Low cost helps JK Cement’s Q1, but rich valuation a dampener

The availability of low-cost inventory saved the day for JK Cement Ltd in the June quarter. As a result, standalone Ebitda at ₹400.1 crore in Q1FY23 exceeded the estimates of analysts. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. At a time when many cement manufacturers are struggling with high input costs, JK Cement’s relatively lower operating expense provided some relief to its investors.

