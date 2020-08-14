Hero MotoCorp Ltd's June quarter was adversely impacted by a steep fall in sales. However, the company managed to keep its head above the water reporting an operating profit of ₹108 crore. Profit after tax stood at ₹61 crore.

“Delivering a positive bottom line, despite only 25% capacity utilization, reflects the resilience of the portfolio and ability to optimize costs and improve productivity," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. The stock is down 1% in Friday morning trade.

Operating profit margin dived to 3.6% from 14.4% in the year ago quarter as steep fall in sales volumes adversely impacted operating leverage. Due to closure of manufacturing plants the company was unable to fully recover fixed costs. Excluding the fixed cost for the lockdown period, the operating profit margin for the quarter would have been 12%, points out Hero MotoCorp.

Revenue for the quarter dropped 63% tracking the 69% fall in sales volumes. Realizations per vehicle improved from the earlier quarters, reflecting the benefits of BS-VI emission transition-led price hikes.

Even so, gross margins softened. Combine this with the fall in operating profit margins, the operating earnings slumped 91% from the year ago quarter to ₹108 crore. “Gross margin declined ~90 basis points year-on-year to ~29.5% (versus estimate of ~31.5%), impacted by lack of loading of contribution margins on BS6 cost pass-on," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

Still, the performance is broadly in line with Street estimates. As the company resumed operations after the initial covid-19 restrictions, the stock recovered. It is 10% higher than pre covid-19 highs in January.

The faster recovery in two-wheeler sales, greater presence of Hero MotoCorp in the economy and semi-urban, rural areas are helping the stock.

Sales in July increased 14% sequentially and are down just 4% from the year ago month. The company expects the recovery to continue. “We are already seeing green shoots, and expect them to sustain and get stronger as we move towards the festive season. Our July month sales were more than 95% of pre-covid sales and we do see positive trend moving forward," Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Even then, questions about sustainability of the recovery remains. Many fear the recent recovery in sales are aided by pent-up demand. Local lockdowns and fall in consumer incomes are major headwinds. Also the recent analysis of automobile registration trends by analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd indicate moderation in two-wheeler registrations.

“India's 2W registrations, after recovering over May-to-mid-July, have come off in the last three weeks and were down 41% YoY last week (week-ending 8-August)," analysts at Jefferies said in a 10 August note.

