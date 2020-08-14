Low sales bite Hero MotoCorp in Q1 but volume recovery holds out hope

Sales in July increased 14% sequentially and are down just 4% from the year ago month. The company expects the recovery to continue. “We are already seeing green shoots, and expect them to sustain and get stronger as we move towards the festive season. Our July month sales were more than 95% of pre-covid sales and we do see positive trend moving forward," Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.