MUMBAI : Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) have recovered sharply from the recent market-wide sell-off. The stock is now down just 6% from its January highs. The recovery has been attributed to the sharp uptick in trading volumes on its electricity trading platform.

Volumes which declined 6.6% in April jumped 47% in May. The steep fall in electricity prices in the spot market, given the lockdown, attracted price sensitive buyers such as state electricity boards, whose financial situation worsened in the recent past.

Prices in March-May were down at least a quarter year-on-year. So far this month, rates have declined 28% reflecting low fuel costs and spare generation capacities.

"Merchant prices continue to remain subdued. To take advantage of this, discoms—seeking to rationalize costs—turned to exchanges, wherein volumes spurted," brokerage firm at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said in a note.

All-India electricity generation data from Central Electricity Authority show incremental improvement in demand in May. From about 25% decline in demand in April, the fall moderated to 18% last month.

Comparatively, volumes on the IEX saw faster recovery.

"The steady lifting of the covid-19 preventive lockdown enabled industries and commerce to get back to business, and thus consumption from commercial and industrial customers through open access also witnessed a rise," IEX said in a statement.

Currently, the electricity trading platform, which primarily constitutes day-ahead (spot) and term-ahead (short term) contracts, generates about three-fourth of the IEX’s annual revenues.

Last fiscal, electricity volumes on the exchange grew 3%, weighed down by unusually low buying activity by states in spot markets. With favorable base and volumes recovering in May, expectations are that growth this year will be better. “Our FY21E volume estimates factor 14% year-on-year rise," Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

The share of the short-term power market in total electricity generated in the country more or less remained flat rising from about 9% in FY15 to 11% last fiscal. But IEX is a market leader in the steadily growing exchange traded volumes.

To broaden offerings, IEX recently launched real-time electricity trading platform which facilitates delivery an hour after the contract purchase. This can help states plug intermittent demand-supply gaps ensuring grid stability, monitored through deviation settlement mechanism or DSM.

But as analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd point, much also depends on states' willingness and ability to avail such services. "Real time markets can help (discoms) reduce penal settlement under DSM. The transition of volumes from DSM to real time market can potentially benefit IEX, however a lot depends on behaviour of discoms and how much power trade actually shifts to this real market."

