Low travel may keep investors from checking into the Indian Hotels stock

As such, the company reported an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) loss in this quarter of about ₹266 crore compared to a profit in the year-ago period. Still, the hospitality business may not be able to recover much ground on the Ebitda front for a few quarters unless occupancy inches up significantly from current levels coupled with an increase in room rents. Some occupancy increase could help cover costs and lower the burden on operating cash flows. In some of its other models, such as Ginger, occupancies have been better at about 34-40%. Overall, the firm has been able to cut operational costs, and also reduce rentals in some places.