Low-cost products to keep volume growth bright for paint makers

Cheap and beautiful is the mantra that consumers of paints remain glued to. Economy products continue to drive volume growth for paint manufacturers. A recent dealers’ channel check conducted by ICICI Securities Ltd in some key cities showed that value products and ancillaries are seeing good traction among consumers.

“The value-for-money paints are gaining market share from smaller/ unorganised players. Earlier the consumers had limited choice to buy branded paints at ₹80-100/litre price points. However, with emergence of brands like Tractor Sparc of Asian Paints and Soldier of Kansai Nerolac, the consumers prefer to buy branded paints at these price points," said ICICI Securities in a report on 28 February.

According to paint dealers in Mumbai, the demand is strong across all products such as putty and primer. While this is not the season for waterproofing, thanks to pent-up demand, this segment is seeing a strong offtake, added the ICICI report.

Apart from the affordability factor, there has been a growing awareness among rural households about applying lower/undercoat before applying final coat. This has boosted demand for low-end products such as putty, primer and distempers in recent years.

“Our interactions with dealers across cities indicate that the luxury and high-end paint segments have started to recover, but the growth potential in economy paints is much higher. We expect economy products to continue to do well because [in] the paints sector, tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 markets are doing better than metros. This means that revenue growth will lag volume growth by 5-8% for some more time," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm requesting anonymity.

Note that trade margins in primers and waterproofing are around 5%, which is similar to paints. Analysts say, higher sales of these products give margins some cushion because negligible promotions are done for them.

In the December quarter, paint companies posted better-than-anticipated double-digit volumes growth in the decorative paint segment. Market leader Asian Paints Ltd saw 33% volume growth and 26% value growth in the decorative paint business in Q3FY21. Of course, it remains to be seen if this kind of volume growth sustains. Even so, analysts say, paint companies will also benefit from a favourable base in the March quarter.

