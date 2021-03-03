Low-cost products to keep volume growth bright for paint makers

“Our interactions with dealers across cities indicate that the luxury and high-end paint segments have started to recover, but the growth potential in economy paints is much higher. We expect economy products to continue to do well because [in] the paints sector, tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 markets are doing better than metros. This means that revenue growth will lag volume growth by 5-8% for some more time," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm requesting anonymity.