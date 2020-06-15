Lower cost aids margin in Q4 and steadies the ship for Hindalco

MUMBAI: Investors were looking for cues on future performance in Hindalco’s domestic Q4 numbers in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, and they were upbeat. In fact, the results were marginally ahead of the Street’s estimates. That buoyed the stock about 1% on Monday. It has been steadily rising after a steep 50% drop on covid-19 selloff.

In fact, Hindalco’s domestic business grew steadily. Savings on lower production costs further aided margin growth, which is encouraging. This resulted in an improvement in operating leverage. In fact, domestic Ebitda margins were several percentage points ahead of the Street’s estimates. Domestic Ebitda also expanded 1% quarter on quarter in Q4.

One key reason is that Ebitda per ton showed a decent improvement domestically. Analysts at ICICI Securities have noted that cost of production of aluminium fell 5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), which is quite substantial.

Another positive is that the firm’s smelters were also operating at full capacity, there is likely to be very limited production loss in FY21.

In the coming quarters, input costs are likely to stay low . “We expect input costs to stay benign for the near term. Aluminium has been strengthening due to (1) apparent recovery in China and (2) fears of Covid-19’s impact on aluminium supplies in South America, which contributes 1.4-1.7% to global production," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a note to clients.

Hindalco has cut back on capital expenditures to conserve cash with a reduction of about ₹800 crore. Of course, this will not impact its Utkal Alumina expansion which is expected to be commissioned during the last quarter. Once commissioned, the plant is further expected to reduce overall costs.

One worry, though, is the increase in net debt. Hindalco’s consolidated net debt to Ebitda increased 2.7 times in FY20 as against 2.3 times in FY19, according to analysts. The increase was primarily due to the higher capex both in the domestic business and Novelis. In addition, Aleris’ acquisition will further increase the net debt to Ebitda significantly this year.

While this could impact cash flows, the improvement in overseas business could reduce stress on the cash flows. “Hindalco appears not only much better placed than sectoral peers in leverage ratios, a profitable out-of-India business plays in favour as domestic demand scenario remains sketchy at best," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a note to clients.

Of course, much depends on how the aluminium prices behave. Expectations that aluminium prices will remain firm as the business has been impacted in South America could be positive. Though lower overall earnings in FY21 due to the pandemic could be an overhang.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated