Lower costs drive Tata Communications profitability, stock perks up

While covid-19 is said to be driving the internet usage, Tata Communications’ data consumption grew just 1%. According to the analysts, data revenue was impacted by slower deal conversion due to covid-19, forex and moderation in growth services. Of course, it’s not a major cause of concern. The company's traditional data segment grew about 2% sequentially. Revenues in the transformative segment came in flat, but with the termination of one contract, margins have been better here.