Lower costs, sharp rise in other income boosts SpiceJet Q1 profit
Summary
- Still, on a per unit basis, SpiceJet’s non-fuel costs have risen by 32% year-on-year as fleet size has reduced
Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. jumped 10% on the BSE on Monday, as investors cheered the airline's June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings and better-than expected profitability. The low-cost carrier reported a standalone pre-tax profit of almost ₹205 crore compared to ₹17 crore for the March quarter, results for which were also announced on Monday.