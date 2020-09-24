Lower expenses to help Tech Mahindra, but revenue recovery can be slow

Faster recovery prospects may have driven-up frontline IT stocks but expectations remain muted at Tech Mahindra Ltd. While the Nifty IT index is up 13% from its February highs, Tech Mahindra is still down 10%.

But there are signs of improvement, with conversations on projects that had earlier come to a standstill picking up, and many small deals resuming, point out analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Supply side constraints that hit Tech Mahindra’s revenues in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY21) are mostly resolved. If revenues improve due to the above two factors, margins will rise. “Lower travel costs, rationalization of facilities, and improvement of margin profile of two large deals would support the company’s margin improvement in Q2FY2021," Sharekhan Ltd said in a note.

However, unlike larger peers, a big portion of the Tech Mahindra’s revenues are generated by two industries -- communications and manufacturing -- that are seeing sluggish spends.

Capital expenditure on 5G, which is expected to provide a fillip to the company’s communication business, is delayed. “Due to uncertainties in the wake of covid-19 pandemic and deferment of spectrum action across markets, communication service providers have pushed the 5G roll-out related spends, and it is expected to rebound in 2021," adds Sharekhan.

And weak end consumer demand in auto and aerospace is weighing on recovery in the manufacturing vertical.

Consequently, the near term performance is expected to be driven by healthcare, financial services and technology, which together generate less than half of the company’s revenue.

Cloud and digital services are seeing good traction and the deal pipeline is healthy. Moreover Tech Mahindra sees good opportunity in network services and believes it is well placed to capture the 5G technology spends.

But the proof of the pudding is in the eating and the stock’s valuation discount to larger peers reflects investor concerns. “While Tech Mahindra has identified exciting opportunities around 5G and has developed market ready offerings, pickup of these is dependent on large-scale investment in 5G infrastructure by communication service providers and 5G adoption by enterprises," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

