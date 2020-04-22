Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd recorded better-than-expected operating performance in the March quarter(Q1CY20). Lower input costs came to its rescue amid the sharp sales decline on the back of lockdown.

Analysis on a per tonne basis shows a 2% year-on-year (YoY) drop in total operating cost during the quarter. A significant 5% fall in input costs offset the negative operating leverage from a 12% sales drop. To some extent, firm cement prices kept realisations stable during such challenging times, bolstered operating performance.

The upshot: operating profit beat of 7% from Bloomberg’s estimates. At ₹532 crore, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was also 11% higher YoY. In the results release, ACC’s management stated that growth was supported by significant focus on premium products, increase in value added solutions in our ready-mix business and cost reduction exercise in manufacturing and logistics.

Be that as it may, the lockdown extension until 3rd May wipes off another profitable quarter for cement companies. June quarter normally records strong growth in construction activity and therefore cement offtake before the monsoon pulls back demand. Further, analysts are not optimistic given that cement dealers indicate substantial inventory levels, which will slowdown production ramp up. This means it may take time for company utilisation levels to improve.

“Weak sales volume therefore will continue to be an overhang on the sector," says Binod Modi, analyst, Reliance Securities Ltd, estimating a drop 8-9% drop in 2021 sales volume for ACC.

Meanwhile, analysts concur that the company may further delay its expansion plans by one year considering the deterioration industry demand-supply dynamics. On 27th March, the parent group Lafarge-Holcim indicated reduction in capital expenditure and fixed costs, in a media statement.

In spite of the recent rally in cement stocks on news of easing lockdown restrictions for the construction sector, ACC’s stock is down 20% since 1stJanuary. “Valuations appear attractive at 8.5 times the calendar year (CY) 21 estimated enterprise value/ Ebitda," said a note by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. It is lower than the valuation seen between CY07 and CY20.

That said, demand weakness will cap upside in cement prices, which had increased between November and February, after a long lull due to demonetisation woes. Further, companies may compete to gain market share during such tough times, which could also weigh on profitability in spite of lower input costs prevailing in the near term.