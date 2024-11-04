L&T can still meet its FY25 order inflow target
Summary
- L&T has retained its order inflow growth of 10% for FY25 despite total prospective pipeline falling 8% to ₹8.08 trillion for the rest of FY25
Before Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s (L&T) September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings were out on Wednesday, its shares had fallen by 7% over the previous month. Weak government spending in the first half of FY25 due to the general elections and global geopolitical tensions were anticipated to mar L&T’s order inflows last quarter. But the industry bellwether positively surprised the Street with the core—projects & manufacturing order inflows—of ₹63,028 crore, exceeding analysts’ estimate of ₹55,000-57,000 crore. A large part of inflows was from the infrastructure segment, driven by international projects, compensating for muted domestic inflows.