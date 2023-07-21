Markets
L&T Finance’s retail portfolio expansion is on track, but credit cost, asset quality need tracking
SummaryNear-term concerns include a potential drag on the overall asset under management growth due to the ongoing rundown on the wholesale book
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd reported a solid performance for the June quarter (Q1FY24), with robust growth in the retail segment, stable net interest margin (NIM), and improving asset quality metrics and credit costs.
