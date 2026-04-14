LT Foods Ltd, India’s premier rice exporter, is regaining its footing after a volatile year due to trade protectionism and shifting global tariffs. The shares, which retreated from an all-time high of ₹519 in July, are finding support again as the company navigates a complex regulatory landscape in the US, its most critical market. The shares are now at ₹406.30.
Has LT Foods overcome tariff-led pain?
SummaryLT Foods is recovering from US tariff hikes by leveraging strong brand pricing power and a recent reduction in import duties from 50% to 18%. While high paddy costs are still a risk, diversified revenue streams and a 13% projected growth rate support a stable valuation.
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