Has LT Foods overcome tariff-led pain?

Despite geopolitical conflicts, the owner of the Daawat and Royal brands has shown unexpected strength. By using brand loyalty to pass cost increases to consumers, the company maintained an Ebitda margin of 11% through 9MFY26, remaining consistent with its five-year average. “Paddy (raw rice) accounts for about 70-80% of LT Foods’ total input costs, making it the most critical variable in the company's cost structure,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.